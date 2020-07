Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home Near Southeast Downtown Austin and Airport! - Adorable 3/2 home in Riverside Meadows near downtown Austin, ACC Riverside, and Bergstrom Airport. Home has a 2 car garage with fenced back yard, fresh paint and new plank flooring. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher but no fridge. Pets negotiable but no large aggressive breed animals. Please contact agent property management company directly to check on how to qualify and view the home. Available December 1, 2019.



(RLNE5348351)