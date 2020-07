Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This pristine 3 bedroom, two story home in south Pflugerville will not last long! Extremely well cared for and it shows. Brand new paint inside and out, recently replaced carpet in living areas, large yard with mature trees and expanded patio with cover. This home has TONS of storage--closets galore! Plus, conveniently located less than 5 minutes from all schools and easy access to I35.