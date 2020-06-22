All apartments in Austin
1520 Gautami Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1520 Gautami Drive

1520 Gautami Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Gautami Dr, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
November Special - $8 application fees! Apply NOW!

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/5IDxGDxDlp8 **

Newly Built North Austin Home with 4bd/3.5ba. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master features a double vanity and walk in closet. The home is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 130. Convenient to major employers like Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials. Shopping is also nearby at The Shops at Tech Ridge. Community features a private park with a sports court and playscape. Close to fishing, swimming, canoeing and jogging at Lake Pflugerville.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat At Tech Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2016

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- HOA community with easy access to freeway
- Very spacious - 2 -story

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $8 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Patio, Playground, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Views, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), Wheelchair Access

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1520-gautami-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Gautami Drive have any available units?
1520 Gautami Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Gautami Drive have?
Some of 1520 Gautami Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Gautami Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Gautami Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Gautami Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Gautami Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Gautami Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Gautami Drive does offer parking.
Does 1520 Gautami Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Gautami Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Gautami Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Gautami Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Gautami Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1520 Gautami Drive has accessible units.
Does 1520 Gautami Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Gautami Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
