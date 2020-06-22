1520 Gautami Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

November Special - $8 application fees! Apply NOW!



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/5IDxGDxDlp8 **



Newly Built North Austin Home with 4bd/3.5ba. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master features a double vanity and walk in closet. The home is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 130. Convenient to major employers like Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials. Shopping is also nearby at The Shops at Tech Ridge. Community features a private park with a sports court and playscape. Close to fishing, swimming, canoeing and jogging at Lake Pflugerville.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat At Tech Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2016



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great school district

- Lots of natural light

- HOA community with easy access to freeway

- Very spacious - 2 -story



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $8 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Patio, Playground, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Views, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), Wheelchair Access



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1520-gautami-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.