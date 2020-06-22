1520 Gautami Drive

Amenities
Newly Built North Austin Home with 4bd/3.5ba. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master features a double vanity and walk in closet. The home is commuter friendly with easy access to IH-35, Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 130. Convenient to major employers like Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials. Shopping is also nearby at The Shops at Tech Ridge. Community features a private park with a sports court and playscape. Close to fishing, swimming, canoeing and jogging at Lake Pflugerville.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat At Tech Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2016
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- HOA community with easy access to freeway
- Very spacious - 2 -story
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $8 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
