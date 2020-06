Amenities

Beautiful historic Clarksville, just west of downtown is one of Austins most sought after neighborhoods home for sublet. 2nd-floor townhome. Features a study/office, living room, dining room, bedroom and kitchen. House has beautiful wood flooring and tons of natural light, windows all around. 2 blocks from local grocery store, one block from a few of the best restaurants in the city.