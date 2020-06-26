1510 W North Loop BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Move-in Ready condo in the heart of Central Austin! Spacious and updated, this 2 bed/2 bath unit features a modern kitchen, Nest thermostat, fireplace in living, large walk in closet in master + private balcony. Beautifully maintained complex w/swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. HOA fees include covered parking, trash, water and basic cable. This popular complex is centrally located, minutes to UT, Downtown & Mopac. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee, boutiques, grocery store & more. No pets per HOA.