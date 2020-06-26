All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

1510 W North Loop BLVD

1510 W North Loop Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1510 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Move-in Ready condo in the heart of Central Austin! Spacious and updated, this 2 bed/2 bath unit features a modern kitchen, Nest thermostat, fireplace in living, large walk in closet in master + private balcony. Beautifully maintained complex w/swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. HOA fees include covered parking, trash, water and basic cable. This popular complex is centrally located, minutes to UT, Downtown & Mopac. Walk to restaurants, bars, coffee, boutiques, grocery store & more. No pets per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have any available units?
1510 W North Loop BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have?
Some of 1510 W North Loop BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W North Loop BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W North Loop BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W North Loop BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W North Loop BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W North Loop BLVD offers parking.
Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 W North Loop BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1510 W North Loop BLVD has a pool.
Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1510 W North Loop BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W North Loop BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 W North Loop BLVD has units with dishwashers.

