Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly playground

1504 Visalia Ln Available 08/02/20 FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME - SCOFIELD FARM - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!! THIS SCOFIELD FARM 3 BED / 2 BATH HOME IS IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO IH 35 / PARMER LANE / MOPAC. LOVELY HOME WITH NICE SIZED KITCHEN FOR ENTERTAINING. MOTHER-IN-LAW PLAN, GREAT COMMUNITY WITH SUPER NEIGHBORHOOD ACTIVITIES - COMMON GROUNDS, PLAY GROUND AND JOGGING/BIKING PATH BRING YOUR CLIENTS - HURRY! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG - BRING YOUR FAMILY!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3272154)