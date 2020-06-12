All apartments in Austin
Location

15012 Solera Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
House share, peaceful N Austin near light rail - Property Id: 116610

House share available -Looking for 1 female renter. Room with private bathroom, large closet, for rent in spacious, clean peaceful home in North Austin near Brushy Creek park and 1.5 miles from Lakeline light rail station. Large kitchen, plenty of living space available with separate, private living area on second floor. Parking also available. Furnished or unfurnished as needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116610
Property Id 116610

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4847685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15012 SOLERA DR have any available units?
15012 SOLERA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15012 SOLERA DR have?
Some of 15012 SOLERA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15012 SOLERA DR currently offering any rent specials?
15012 SOLERA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15012 SOLERA DR pet-friendly?
No, 15012 SOLERA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 15012 SOLERA DR offer parking?
Yes, 15012 SOLERA DR offers parking.
Does 15012 SOLERA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15012 SOLERA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15012 SOLERA DR have a pool?
No, 15012 SOLERA DR does not have a pool.
Does 15012 SOLERA DR have accessible units?
No, 15012 SOLERA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15012 SOLERA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15012 SOLERA DR has units with dishwashers.
