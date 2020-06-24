1501 KinneyAVE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool google fiber

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OF ANY KIND (don't even ask, please).Small, 37 unit no frills apt. Basic, affordable housing in one of Austin's Hottest Spots. Quiet,set back off the street, each unit's rent includes water, trash, off street parking & units are wired w Google Fiber. On site laundry room & in ground pool for the hot months.Please check out the building first then call for appointment to show. Buildings will not appeal to everyone..but if you want inexpensive living close in, THIS can't be beat!