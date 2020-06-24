All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

1501 KinneyAVE AVE

1501 Kinney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Kinney Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OF ANY KIND (don't even ask, please).Small, 37 unit no frills apt. Basic, affordable housing in one of Austin's Hottest Spots. Quiet,set back off the street, each unit's rent includes water, trash, off street parking & units are wired w Google Fiber. On site laundry room & in ground pool for the hot months.Please check out the building first then call for appointment to show. Buildings will not appeal to everyone..but if you want inexpensive living close in, THIS can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have any available units?
1501 KinneyAVE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have?
Some of 1501 KinneyAVE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 KinneyAVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 KinneyAVE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 KinneyAVE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE offers parking.
Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE has a pool.
Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 KinneyAVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 KinneyAVE AVE has units with dishwashers.
