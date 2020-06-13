1434 Wells Branch Parkway

Amenities
Come experience the lavish lifestyle! Upscale urban style living located 15 minutes from downtown yet priced a world away. Discover a five-star resort-quality swimming pool with numerous fountains and towering palms, poolside outdoor living room with fireplace and large led screen, 24-hour health and fitness club, pet spa and grooming center, lakeside hike and bike trail, and much more. Unit interiors feature quartz and granite counter-tops, luxart faucets, soaring ceilings, espresso cabinetry, fenced-in back yards, deep sinks, and spa size soaking tubs.choose from ten spacious floor plans, each with high-fashion finishes. Or step up to a premium residence with quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliance package, and rainfall showerheads.