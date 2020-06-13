1434 Wells Branch Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Come experience the lavish lifestyle! Upscale urban style living located 15 minutes from downtown yet priced a world away. Discover a five-star resort-quality swimming pool with numerous fountains and towering palms, poolside outdoor living room with fireplace and large led screen, 24-hour health and fitness club, pet spa and grooming center, lakeside hike and bike trail, and much more. Unit interiors feature quartz and granite counter-tops, luxart faucets, soaring ceilings, espresso cabinetry, fenced-in back yards, deep sinks, and spa size soaking tubs.choose from ten spacious floor plans, each with high-fashion finishes. Or step up to a premium residence with quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliance package, and rainfall showerheads.