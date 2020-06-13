All apartments in Austin
1434 Wells Branch Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 Wells Branch Parkway

1434 Fm 1825 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Fm 1825 Rd, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Come experience the lavish lifestyle! Upscale urban style living located 15 minutes from downtown yet priced a world away. Discover a five-star resort-quality swimming pool with numerous fountains and towering palms, poolside outdoor living room with fireplace and large led screen, 24-hour health and fitness club, pet spa and grooming center, lakeside hike and bike trail, and much more. Unit interiors feature quartz and granite counter-tops, luxart faucets, soaring ceilings, espresso cabinetry, fenced-in back yards, deep sinks, and spa size soaking tubs.choose from ten spacious floor plans, each with high-fashion finishes. Or step up to a premium residence with quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile kitchen backsplash, stainless steel appliance package, and rainfall showerheads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have any available units?
1434 Wells Branch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have?
Some of 1434 Wells Branch Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Wells Branch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Wells Branch Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Wells Branch Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway offer parking?
No, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway has a pool.
Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Wells Branch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Wells Branch Parkway has units with dishwashers.
