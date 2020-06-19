All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:07 AM

14209 Naruna Way

14209 Naruna Way · No Longer Available
Location

14209 Naruna Way, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

Amazing North Austin Location - Single story - 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan to for entertaining your family and friends. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Relax in the garden tub with the separate shower. Minutes from Downtown! Private community park has playscape, picnic areas, basketball/volleyball court, pavilion, track and exercise stations. Nearby employers include Dell, IBM and Samsung. Hurry - Make your appointment today - This Jewel Won't Last Long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14209 Naruna Way have any available units?
14209 Naruna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14209 Naruna Way have?
Some of 14209 Naruna Way's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14209 Naruna Way currently offering any rent specials?
14209 Naruna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14209 Naruna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14209 Naruna Way is pet friendly.
Does 14209 Naruna Way offer parking?
No, 14209 Naruna Way does not offer parking.
Does 14209 Naruna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14209 Naruna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14209 Naruna Way have a pool?
No, 14209 Naruna Way does not have a pool.
Does 14209 Naruna Way have accessible units?
No, 14209 Naruna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14209 Naruna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14209 Naruna Way does not have units with dishwashers.
