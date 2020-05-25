All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 14200 THE LAKES BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
14200 THE LAKES BLVD
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

14200 THE LAKES BLVD

14200 the Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14200 the Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This new, modern, retro community was meticulously designed with your comfort and conveniences in mind. These incredible apartments include many interior luxuries, fantastic amenities and excellent service. Swim in the oversized resort-style pool, relax in the aqua lounge, workout in the 24-hour fitness center or take your pet to the shaded dog park. Head home after a long day and enjoy having a built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans with lights, a spacious walk-in closet and a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker. You?ll have a quick commute to either downtown employers or Round Rock. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all-around allowing a convenient lifestyle for you! Make life less complicated, more enjoyable and tour here today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have any available units?
14200 THE LAKES BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have?
Some of 14200 THE LAKES BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 THE LAKES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14200 THE LAKES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 THE LAKES BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD offer parking?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD has a pool.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 THE LAKES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 THE LAKES BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin