1418 Vargas St
1418 Vargas St

1418 Vargas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Vargas Road, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW construction- 3 bedrooms all Ensuite bathrooms Master suite down stairs with 2 closets. Large great room open to kitchen- HUGE oversized private yard with beautiful tree and grass, covered patio of course. Kitchen has Silestone counters and Stainless appliances, attached garage. Two bedrooms upstairs with baths and laundry room. Lots of windows for natural light w/ blinds 10 minutes to downtown and Lake Austin. Energy efficient home tankless water heater and never before lived in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Vargas St have any available units?
1418 Vargas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Vargas St have?
Some of 1418 Vargas St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Vargas St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Vargas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Vargas St pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Vargas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1418 Vargas St offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Vargas St offers parking.
Does 1418 Vargas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Vargas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Vargas St have a pool?
No, 1418 Vargas St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Vargas St have accessible units?
No, 1418 Vargas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Vargas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Vargas St does not have units with dishwashers.

