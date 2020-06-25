1414 Palo Duro RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

*Central location, Updated, charming vintage 3 bedroom /1 bath home located in Crestview/Brentwood subdivision. Close to new shops, schools, new restaurants, parks & metro rail station located on Burnet Rd or North Lamar. Remodeled kitchen & bathroom with new tile, new cabinets, granite countertops, new brand name appliances and plumbing. Breakfast bar that opens to kitchen & den. Utility room w/ washer/dryer hook ups. Large front & back yard, w/ a covered front porch and back deck. Central air/heating