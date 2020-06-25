All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

1414 Palo Duro RD

1414 Palo Duro Road
Location

1414 Palo Duro Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Central location, Updated, charming vintage 3 bedroom /1 bath home located in Crestview/Brentwood subdivision. Close to new shops, schools, new restaurants, parks & metro rail station located on Burnet Rd or North Lamar. Remodeled kitchen & bathroom with new tile, new cabinets, granite countertops, new brand name appliances and plumbing. Breakfast bar that opens to kitchen & den. Utility room w/ washer/dryer hook ups. Large front & back yard, w/ a covered front porch and back deck. Central air/heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Palo Duro RD have any available units?
1414 Palo Duro RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Palo Duro RD have?
Some of 1414 Palo Duro RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Palo Duro RD currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Palo Duro RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Palo Duro RD pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1414 Palo Duro RD offer parking?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Palo Duro RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Palo Duro RD have a pool?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Palo Duro RD have accessible units?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Palo Duro RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Palo Duro RD does not have units with dishwashers.
