14105 Eucalyptus Bnd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

AVAILABLE NOW!! Come lease this 2019 completed gem in a fantastic NW location. Close to major employers such as Apple, Applied Technologies, St David's Medical Center, and Samsung. Get to anywhere in the city with a hop onto Toll 45, Hwy 620, Parmer, and the Lakeline Tram Station. Open concept downstairs with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen which is open to the great room. Wood look, vinyl plank flooring downstairs for ease of maintenance. Half bath downstairs as well. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with en suite hat has a large stand up shower and double sinks as well as a large master closet Two additional bedrooms as well with walk in closets. Great bonus area for the kids to escape to! Washer and dryer included in the upstairs laundry room. Out back is the full length covered patio that is just waiting for you! Don't miss out on this opportunity, this one won't last long! Pets OK with deposit and owner approval.