Home
/
Austin, TX
/
14105 Eucalyptus Bnd
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

14105 Eucalyptus Bnd

14105 Eucalyptus Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14105 Eucalyptus Boulevard, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!! Come lease this 2019 completed gem in a fantastic NW location. Close to major employers such as Apple, Applied Technologies, St David's Medical Center, and Samsung. Get to anywhere in the city with a hop onto Toll 45, Hwy 620, Parmer, and the Lakeline Tram Station. Open concept downstairs with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen which is open to the great room. Wood look, vinyl plank flooring downstairs for ease of maintenance. Half bath downstairs as well. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with en suite hat has a large stand up shower and double sinks as well as a large master closet Two additional bedrooms as well with walk in closets. Great bonus area for the kids to escape to! Washer and dryer included in the upstairs laundry room. Out back is the full length covered patio that is just waiting for you! Don't miss out on this opportunity, this one won't last long! Pets OK with deposit and owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have any available units?
14105 Eucalyptus Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have?
Some of 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
14105 Eucalyptus Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd offer parking?
No, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have a pool?
No, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have accessible units?
No, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14105 Eucalyptus Bnd does not have units with dishwashers.

