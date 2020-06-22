All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:04 PM

14102 Madrigal Lane

14102 Madrigal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14102 Madrigal Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Welcome home to this beautifully done 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath next to Stoney Creek Park! All large tile flooring throughout entire first floor! Office/Den! Large open concept Kitchen/Dinning/Living area! High Ceilings! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island! Large rooms, even larger Master with gorgeous master bath! Bonus room upstairs! Covered Front/Back porches! Large fully fenced in yard! 2-Car Garage! Great neighborhood! Property comes with Solar Panels!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat at Harris Ridge Condominium Community
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newer Construction!
- Solar Panels!
- Bonus rooms!
- Granite counter-tops,stainless appliances, center island!
- Hard surface tile flooring throughout entire first floor
- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom
- Flex space that can be used as office downstairs
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered front/back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Fully fenced back yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 Madrigal Lane have any available units?
14102 Madrigal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14102 Madrigal Lane have?
Some of 14102 Madrigal Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 Madrigal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14102 Madrigal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 Madrigal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14102 Madrigal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14102 Madrigal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14102 Madrigal Lane offers parking.
Does 14102 Madrigal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14102 Madrigal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 Madrigal Lane have a pool?
No, 14102 Madrigal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14102 Madrigal Lane have accessible units?
No, 14102 Madrigal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 Madrigal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14102 Madrigal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
