14102 Madrigal Lane

Welcome home to this beautifully done 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath next to Stoney Creek Park! All large tile flooring throughout entire first floor! Office/Den! Large open concept Kitchen/Dinning/Living area! High Ceilings! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island! Large rooms, even larger Master with gorgeous master bath! Bonus room upstairs! Covered Front/Back porches! Large fully fenced in yard! 2-Car Garage! Great neighborhood! Property comes with Solar Panels!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat at Harris Ridge Condominium Community

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newer Construction!

- Solar Panels!

- Bonus rooms!

- Granite counter-tops,stainless appliances, center island!

- Hard surface tile flooring throughout entire first floor

- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom

- Flex space that can be used as office downstairs

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Covered front/back patio for relaxing in the shade

- Fully fenced back yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



