14102 Madrigal Lane

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully done 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath next to Stoney Creek Park! All large tile flooring throughout entire first floor! Office/Den! Large open concept Kitchen/Dinning/Living area! High Ceilings! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island! Large rooms, even larger Master with gorgeous master bath! Bonus room upstairs! Covered Front/Back porches! Large fully fenced in yard! 2-Car Garage! Great neighborhood! Property comes with Solar Panels!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Retreat at Harris Ridge Condominium Community
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newer Construction!
- Solar Panels!
- Bonus rooms!
- Granite counter-tops,stainless appliances, center island!
- Hard surface tile flooring throughout entire first floor
- Large living room with second upstairs loft/gameroom
- Flex space that can be used as office downstairs
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered front/back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Fully fenced back yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Loft Layout, Office/Den, Sprinklers (Auto), Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet