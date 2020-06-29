All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

1407 West 9th Street Unit B

1407 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 West 9th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY 12th: Clarksville Remodeled 1/1 Garage Apartment - Walk to Lady Bird Lake! - This charming remodeled 1/1 garage apartment is located in Clarksville. This wonderful location allows you to walk to Whole Foods, Downtown, Lady Bird Lake, and local eateries. The quaint apartment features refinished wood floors, lots of light, new stainless steel appliances, dining area, completely remodeled bathroom with great storage area. One uncovered off-street parking space comes with apartments. Mandatory additional $200 for cable, electric, gas, and water.

Call Brian Copland to schedule a tour
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE2124912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have any available units?
1407 West 9th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have?
Some of 1407 West 9th Street Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 West 9th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1407 West 9th Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 West 9th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 West 9th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 West 9th Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
