1407 West 9th Street Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JANUARY 12th: Clarksville Remodeled 1/1 Garage Apartment - Walk to Lady Bird Lake! - This charming remodeled 1/1 garage apartment is located in Clarksville. This wonderful location allows you to walk to Whole Foods, Downtown, Lady Bird Lake, and local eateries. The quaint apartment features refinished wood floors, lots of light, new stainless steel appliances, dining area, completely remodeled bathroom with great storage area. One uncovered off-street parking space comes with apartments. Mandatory additional $200 for cable, electric, gas, and water.



Call Brian Copland to schedule a tour

512-576-0288

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE2124912)