Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1406 Houston St.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

1406 Houston St.

1406 Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Houston Street, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9854cdf04f ---- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with private fenced yard, updated kitchen with granite counters, metalic tile backsplash, updated cabinets, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, faux wood floors, efficient window heat and cool units, and off street parking. Near many fine coffee houses, cafes and bars in the Burnet corridor. half a block from the #5 bus stop that goes to UT and downtown. Current lease is up 8/31, looking to start a lease early Sept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Houston St. have any available units?
1406 Houston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Houston St. have?
Some of 1406 Houston St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Houston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Houston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Houston St. pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Houston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1406 Houston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Houston St. offers parking.
Does 1406 Houston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Houston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Houston St. have a pool?
No, 1406 Houston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Houston St. have accessible units?
No, 1406 Houston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Houston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Houston St. has units with dishwashers.

