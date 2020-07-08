1406 Houston St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9854cdf04f ---- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with private fenced yard, updated kitchen with granite counters, metalic tile backsplash, updated cabinets, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, faux wood floors, efficient window heat and cool units, and off street parking. Near many fine coffee houses, cafes and bars in the Burnet corridor. half a block from the #5 bus stop that goes to UT and downtown. Current lease is up 8/31, looking to start a lease early Sept.