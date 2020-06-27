1405 Melissa Oaks Lane

Amenities

Call Heather Text 512-578-9443 all pets considered please just call for details. Ready for move in now. Amazing energy efficient , one story floor plan features 4 bedrooms and two full baths. Check out this back yard! Walk into faux wood laminate flooring with a bonus space upfront that can be used as an office or formal dining. Large kitchen has laminate floors and eating area. Three bedrooms are to the right . Two share Jack n Jill bath. Large master bedroom is in the back of the home. Master bath features double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Outside , walk out onto your covered patio with views of tree covered green space and dedicated private picnic area w/ fire-pit and play area. New AC and carpet replaced 2018. Located close to Southpark Meadows. Easy access to all shopping and freeways. Call Heather 512-578-9443