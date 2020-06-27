All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1405 Melissa Oaks Lane

1405 Melissa Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Melissa Oaks Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
Call Heather Text 512-578-9443 all pets considered please just call for details. Ready for move in now. Amazing energy efficient , one story floor plan features 4 bedrooms and two full baths. Check out this back yard! Walk into faux wood laminate flooring with a bonus space upfront that can be used as an office or formal dining. Large kitchen has laminate floors and eating area. Three bedrooms are to the right . Two share Jack n Jill bath. Large master bedroom is in the back of the home. Master bath features double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Outside , walk out onto your covered patio with views of tree covered green space and dedicated private picnic area w/ fire-pit and play area. New AC and carpet replaced 2018. Located close to Southpark Meadows. Easy access to all shopping and freeways. Call Heather 512-578-9443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have any available units?
1405 Melissa Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Melissa Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Melissa Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

