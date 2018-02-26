All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1403 Broadmoor Drive

1403 Broadmoor Drive · (512) 479-9922
Location

1403 Broadmoor Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 Broadmoor Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1403 Broadmoor Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated and charming 3/1 bath home across from Mueller Development - Completely renovated in 2008. Kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops. Teakwood floors, faux 3" blinds, new lighting fixtures, ceiling cans throughout. All appliances included featuring dishwasher, stove/range, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard over looking stream and wooded area. Across from the new Mueller Development featuring great shopping, eateries, jogging/biking trails, and parks!

12-24 month lease term available

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2311390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
1403 Broadmoor Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 1403 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Broadmoor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 1403 Broadmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Broadmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Broadmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
