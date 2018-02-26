Amenities
1403 Broadmoor Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated and charming 3/1 bath home across from Mueller Development - Completely renovated in 2008. Kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops. Teakwood floors, faux 3" blinds, new lighting fixtures, ceiling cans throughout. All appliances included featuring dishwasher, stove/range, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard over looking stream and wooded area. Across from the new Mueller Development featuring great shopping, eateries, jogging/biking trails, and parks!
12-24 month lease term available
Available August
Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE2311390)