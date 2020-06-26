All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 23 2019 at 4:46 PM

14012 Luisium View - 1

14012 Luisium Vw · No Longer Available
Location

14012 Luisium Vw, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new 2019 DR Horton "Reverence" Elevation Plan A. 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home. Wood laminate in all areas except carpet in bedrooms. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener and sprinkler system all included. BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Large privacy fenced backyard. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches on a beautiful plot of land. Conveniently located a stone's throw from North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have any available units?
14012 Luisium View - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have?
Some of 14012 Luisium View - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14012 Luisium View - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14012 Luisium View - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14012 Luisium View - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14012 Luisium View - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14012 Luisium View - 1 offers parking.
Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14012 Luisium View - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14012 Luisium View - 1 has a pool.
Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14012 Luisium View - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14012 Luisium View - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14012 Luisium View - 1 has units with dishwashers.
