14012 Luisium View - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new 2019 DR Horton "Reverence" Elevation Plan A. 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home. Wood laminate in all areas except carpet in bedrooms. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener and sprinkler system all included. BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Large privacy fenced backyard. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches on a beautiful plot of land. Conveniently located a stone's throw from North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.

