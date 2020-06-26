14012 Luisium View - 1

Amenities
Brand new 2019 DR Horton "Reverence" Elevation Plan A. 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home. Wood laminate in all areas except carpet in bedrooms. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener and sprinkler system all included. BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Large privacy fenced backyard. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches on a beautiful plot of land. Conveniently located a stone's throw from North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.
