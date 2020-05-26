All apartments in Austin
1401 Marshall LN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:19 AM

1401 Marshall LN

1401 Marshall Lane · (512) 472-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Marshall Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath townhome style home in Clarksville walking distance to downtown- walls of windows overlooking private fenced backyard & patio. High ceilings, fireplace , living rooms opens into backyard & 2nd living/dining room. Upstairs master suite has walk-in closet & large bath. 2nd bedroom & bath downstairs. You are less then 5 minute from downtown, walking distance to some the best restaurants, coffee shops & 2 parks with pools in one the must desirable neighborhoods in Central Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Marshall LN have any available units?
1401 Marshall LN has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Marshall LN have?
Some of 1401 Marshall LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Marshall LN currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Marshall LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Marshall LN pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Marshall LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1401 Marshall LN offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Marshall LN does offer parking.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Marshall LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Marshall LN has a pool.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have accessible units?
No, 1401 Marshall LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Marshall LN has units with dishwashers.
