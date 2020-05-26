1401 Marshall LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath townhome style home in Clarksville walking distance to downtown- walls of windows overlooking private fenced backyard & patio. High ceilings, fireplace , living rooms opens into backyard & 2nd living/dining room. Upstairs master suite has walk-in closet & large bath. 2nd bedroom & bath downstairs. You are less then 5 minute from downtown, walking distance to some the best restaurants, coffee shops & 2 parks with pools in one the must desirable neighborhoods in Central Austin.