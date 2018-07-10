All apartments in Austin
1400 E RUNDBERG LN
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:32 PM

1400 E RUNDBERG LN

1400 Rundberg Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the center of booming North Austin near the Tech Ridge Center and only minutes from downtown. This spacious and tastefully landscaped community will give you the quiet ambiance of country living while having all the nearby city conveniences you need! Walk your dog through the lush, well-tended grounds or soak up the sun by the shimmering pool on a hot day. All in all, a wonderful place to call home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have any available units?
1400 E RUNDBERG LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1400 E RUNDBERG LN currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E RUNDBERG LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E RUNDBERG LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN is pet friendly.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN offer parking?
No, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN does not offer parking.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have a pool?
Yes, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN has a pool.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have accessible units?
No, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 E RUNDBERG LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 E RUNDBERG LN does not have units with air conditioning.
