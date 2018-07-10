1400 E RUNDBERG LN

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the center of booming North Austin near the Tech Ridge Center and only minutes from downtown. This spacious and tastefully landscaped community will give you the quiet ambiance of country living while having all the nearby city conveniences you need! Walk your dog through the lush, well-tended grounds or soak up the sun by the shimmering pool on a hot day. All in all, a wonderful place to call home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.