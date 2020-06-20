13613 Hymeadow CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful single story home in popular Lake Creek Park. Bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light. Tons of updates & upgrades throughout. Wood floors in living, master, bedroom & tile in the rest of the house. Updated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets with pull-out & mosaic tile back splash. Perfectly done study corner, granite study desk with beautiful cabinet. Stainless steel appliances. Amazing chandelier in the entry & dining room. Large master suite. Apply at Go4Rent.com!