13528 Oregon Flats Trl

- Updated North Central Austin home on cul-de-sac with convenient access to Parmer, Mopac, Scofield Ridge Pkwy/Howard Ln and I-35 for quick access to major employers, shopping and recreational areas. This four bedroom, three bath features an open floor plan filled w/ natural light, vaulted ceilings & a guest bedroom, full bath on main level. Formal dining, breakfast area and spacious family room opens to a spacious kitchen w/ center island, gas stove & sufficient amount of cabinets and pantry closet. Large up stairs Master suite with double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower & two walk in closets. Window blinds & ceiling fans. Tree shaded, fenced yard with sprinkler system. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



(RLNE5028989)