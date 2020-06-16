Amenities

13515 Feldspar Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin ~ Beautiful, Spacious Contemporary Floor Plan ~ Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Wood Grain Tile ~ Modern Kitchen with Large Walk in Pantry & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Suite has 2 Spacious Walk in Closets. Great Location in North Austin with Easy Access to Parmer & Toll 45 ~ Close Proximity to Major Employers, Apple, Oracle & More ~ Acclaimed Round Rock ISD ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE4219142)