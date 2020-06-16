All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
13515 Feldspar Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

13515 Feldspar Dr

13515 Feldspar Dr · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13515 Feldspar Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13515 Feldspar Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
13515 Feldspar Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin ~ Beautiful, Spacious Contemporary Floor Plan ~ Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Wood Grain Tile ~ Modern Kitchen with Large Walk in Pantry & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Suite has 2 Spacious Walk in Closets. Great Location in North Austin with Easy Access to Parmer & Toll 45 ~ Close Proximity to Major Employers, Apple, Oracle & More ~ Acclaimed Round Rock ISD ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4219142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 Feldspar Dr have any available units?
13515 Feldspar Dr has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13515 Feldspar Dr have?
Some of 13515 Feldspar Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 Feldspar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Feldspar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Feldspar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 Feldspar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13515 Feldspar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13515 Feldspar Dr does offer parking.
Does 13515 Feldspar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 Feldspar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Feldspar Dr have a pool?
No, 13515 Feldspar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13515 Feldspar Dr have accessible units?
No, 13515 Feldspar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Feldspar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 Feldspar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
