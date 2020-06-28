13513 Ryan Matthew Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Woods Century Park - Single Story, 3/2 with a lovely open floor plan. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining with plenty of storage. No carpet, all slate wood floors. Large deck for entertaining. Easy access to either I-35 or Mopac. Close to Market at Wells Branch, HEB and Wells Creek Greenbelt.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Round Rock ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



