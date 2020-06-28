All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13513 Ryan Matthew Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

13513 Ryan Matthew Drive

13513 Ryan Matthew Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13513 Ryan Matthew Drive, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Woods Century Park - Single Story, 3/2 with a lovely open floor plan. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining with plenty of storage. No carpet, all slate wood floors. Large deck for entertaining. Easy access to either I-35 or Mopac. Close to Market at Wells Branch, HEB and Wells Creek Greenbelt.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5357659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have any available units?
13513 Ryan Matthew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have?
Some of 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Ryan Matthew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive offers parking.
Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have a pool?
No, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have accessible units?
No, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13513 Ryan Matthew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin