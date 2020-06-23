13500 Moura Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Pflugerville for Lease-Ready for your family - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with living area down and game room up. Nest thermostats and doorbell. 2 car garage with opener. NO carpet downstairs. Open floor plan downstairs. Kitchen has lots of cabinets. Walk-in pantry/utility room off the kitchen. Large master with bonus seating area. Big yard with covered patio. Close to major employers like Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials. Easy access to downtown shopping and recreation on Hwy 35, TX-1 & SH-130. Community Pool and Park.



(RLNE4695717)