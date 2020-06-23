All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13500 Moura Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13500 Moura Cove
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 AM

13500 Moura Cove

13500 Moura Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13500 Moura Cove, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Pflugerville for Lease-Ready for your family - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with living area down and game room up. Nest thermostats and doorbell. 2 car garage with opener. NO carpet downstairs. Open floor plan downstairs. Kitchen has lots of cabinets. Walk-in pantry/utility room off the kitchen. Large master with bonus seating area. Big yard with covered patio. Close to major employers like Samsung, Dell and Applied Materials. Easy access to downtown shopping and recreation on Hwy 35, TX-1 & SH-130. Community Pool and Park.

(RLNE4695717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13500 Moura Cove have any available units?
13500 Moura Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13500 Moura Cove have?
Some of 13500 Moura Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13500 Moura Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13500 Moura Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13500 Moura Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 13500 Moura Cove is pet friendly.
Does 13500 Moura Cove offer parking?
Yes, 13500 Moura Cove offers parking.
Does 13500 Moura Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13500 Moura Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13500 Moura Cove have a pool?
Yes, 13500 Moura Cove has a pool.
Does 13500 Moura Cove have accessible units?
No, 13500 Moura Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13500 Moura Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13500 Moura Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin