13500 Coomer Path Available 07/06/20 Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/Hne5aRokfWQ



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville

YEAR BUILT: 2009



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great quiet neighborhood - lots of community amenities + pool!

- 4 Bedrooms!

- Easy access to Dell, Samsung, Applied Materials, I-35, and Toll 130.

- Beautiful community pool and playground!

- Open living room, lots of natural light

- Granite counters and tile backsplash

- Expansive Master suite w/large bath and walk-in closet

- Fully fenced yard

- Corner lot, extra large yard



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



