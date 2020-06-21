All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13500 Coomer Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13500 Coomer Path
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13500 Coomer Path

13500 Coomer Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
13500 Coomer Path Available 07/06/20 Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/Hne5aRokfWQ

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pflugerville
YEAR BUILT: 2009

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great quiet neighborhood - lots of community amenities + pool!
- 4 Bedrooms!
- Easy access to Dell, Samsung, Applied Materials, I-35, and Toll 130.
- Beautiful community pool and playground!
- Open living room, lots of natural light
- Granite counters and tile backsplash
- Expansive Master suite w/large bath and walk-in closet
- Fully fenced yard
- Corner lot, extra large yard

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3320913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13500 Coomer Path have any available units?
13500 Coomer Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13500 Coomer Path have?
Some of 13500 Coomer Path's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13500 Coomer Path currently offering any rent specials?
13500 Coomer Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13500 Coomer Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 13500 Coomer Path is pet friendly.
Does 13500 Coomer Path offer parking?
Yes, 13500 Coomer Path does offer parking.
Does 13500 Coomer Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13500 Coomer Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13500 Coomer Path have a pool?
Yes, 13500 Coomer Path has a pool.
Does 13500 Coomer Path have accessible units?
No, 13500 Coomer Path does not have accessible units.
Does 13500 Coomer Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13500 Coomer Path has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin