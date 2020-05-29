13426 N. FM 620

Amenities
To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful North Austin apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.
Apartment Amenities
Attached One- and Two-Car Garages
Nine-foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Wood-Style Flooring
Large Walk-In Closets
Private Patios/Balconies
In-Home Washers and Dryers
Smoke-Free Apartment Living
Community Amenities
Controlled-Access Community
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Lap Pool, Spa and Private Cabana
Barbeque Grills with Inviting Picnic Areas
Plush Off-Leash Dog Park
Carports Available
24-hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room with Fitness on Demand
E-lounge with Complimentary Gourmet Coffee and Tazo Tea®
Entertaining Game Room with Pool Table
Professional Business Center
24-hour Maintenance
Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)