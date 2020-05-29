All apartments in Austin
13426 N. FM 620

13426 Texas Highway 45 · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13426 Texas Highway 45, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful North Austin apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Attached One- and Two-Car Garages

Nine-foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

Wood-Style Flooring

Large Walk-In Closets

Private Patios/Balconies

In-Home Washers and Dryers

Smoke-Free Apartment Living

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Controlled-Access Community

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Lap Pool, Spa and Private Cabana

Barbeque Grills with Inviting Picnic Areas

Plush Off-Leash Dog Park

Carports Available

 24-hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room with Fitness on Demand

E-lounge with Complimentary Gourmet Coffee and Tazo Tea®

Entertaining Game Room with Pool Table

Professional Business Center

24-hour Maintenance

Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

