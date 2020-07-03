13223 Dime Box Trail

Amenities

Milwood Gem Ready for Immediate move in! - Milwood Gem Ready for Immediate move in! Pet Friendly! Large dogs up to 50 pounds are allowed! Master bedroom downstairs with updated bathroom including full updated shower, custom tile flooring and vanity. Large bedroom upstairs with en suite could be used as second master bedroom. Fresh paint, upgraded vinyl plank flooring downstairs, quartz counters in all three updated bathrooms. Updated fireplace with gas logs. Large shade trees, private backyard with sprinkler system front and back. Custom covered patio in rear of home. Walking distance to new Apple development! Community parks/pools/tennis available. A short distance from HEB, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to Highway 183, 45 Toll Rd, W Parmer Ln and Mopac. 10-22 month lease available (end May 31 2020 or May 31 2021). To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



