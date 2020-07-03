All apartments in Austin
13223 Dime Box Trail

13223 Dime Box Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13223 Dime Box Trail, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Milwood Gem Ready for Immediate move in! - Milwood Gem Ready for Immediate move in! Pet Friendly! Large dogs up to 50 pounds are allowed! Master bedroom downstairs with updated bathroom including full updated shower, custom tile flooring and vanity. Large bedroom upstairs with en suite could be used as second master bedroom. Fresh paint, upgraded vinyl plank flooring downstairs, quartz counters in all three updated bathrooms. Updated fireplace with gas logs. Large shade trees, private backyard with sprinkler system front and back. Custom covered patio in rear of home. Walking distance to new Apple development! Community parks/pools/tennis available. A short distance from HEB, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to Highway 183, 45 Toll Rd, W Parmer Ln and Mopac. 10-22 month lease available (end May 31 2020 or May 31 2021). To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5031662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 Dime Box Trail have any available units?
13223 Dime Box Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13223 Dime Box Trail have?
Some of 13223 Dime Box Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 Dime Box Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13223 Dime Box Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 Dime Box Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13223 Dime Box Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13223 Dime Box Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13223 Dime Box Trail offers parking.
Does 13223 Dime Box Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 Dime Box Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 Dime Box Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13223 Dime Box Trail has a pool.
Does 13223 Dime Box Trail have accessible units?
No, 13223 Dime Box Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 Dime Box Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13223 Dime Box Trail has units with dishwashers.
