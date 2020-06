Amenities

Easy show-Unoccupied- Go! Bring your picky clients who want a home with charm and character. 1950's bungalow tastefully reimagined for the modern Austinite. Industrial chic meets relaxed luxury. Gorgeous hardwoods, big picture windows, a streamlined kitchen, designer fixtures, and stainless steel accents, enviable outdoor living spaces. We make it easy for Realtors ;use attached application and app instructions;please *email* apps to listing agent. Available immediately!