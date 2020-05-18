13212 Rampart ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Charming 1 story home with 3 beds, 2 baths (plus bonus room in master bed). Situated on a large corner lot with mature trees. Open living room with high ceiling. Spacious kitchen has new dishwasher and 5 burner gas range. Large private back yard. Master bedroom features ensuite with bonus room that could be nursery, office or reading area. Mother in law plan. Great location, close to Mopac and I35, major employers, entertainment/restaurants and minutes from the Domain & Walnut Creek Park.