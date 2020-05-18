All apartments in Austin
13212 Rampart ST
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:27 PM

13212 Rampart ST

13212 Rampart Street · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Rampart Street, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Charming 1 story home with 3 beds, 2 baths (plus bonus room in master bed). Situated on a large corner lot with mature trees. Open living room with high ceiling. Spacious kitchen has new dishwasher and 5 burner gas range. Large private back yard. Master bedroom features ensuite with bonus room that could be nursery, office or reading area. Mother in law plan. Great location, close to Mopac and I35, major employers, entertainment/restaurants and minutes from the Domain & Walnut Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 Rampart ST have any available units?
13212 Rampart ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13212 Rampart ST have?
Some of 13212 Rampart ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 Rampart ST currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Rampart ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Rampart ST pet-friendly?
No, 13212 Rampart ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13212 Rampart ST offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Rampart ST offers parking.
Does 13212 Rampart ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13212 Rampart ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Rampart ST have a pool?
No, 13212 Rampart ST does not have a pool.
Does 13212 Rampart ST have accessible units?
No, 13212 Rampart ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Rampart ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 Rampart ST has units with dishwashers.
