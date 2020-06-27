All apartments in Austin
13140 US Highway 183

13140 US Route 183 · No Longer Available
Location

13140 US Route 183, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
13140 US Highway 183, Austin, TX 78717 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Calling all fur-babies, cuddle-monsters, & slobsters. Learn how to drive a car (it’s not that hard) and drive your human here to your new home. You’ll have so much space for activities! You’ll have all the space you need to play-so-hard, go bonkers, and make all the new fur-friends you’ll ever need. And sure, your human will have all these cool amenities and pools and modern luxury, but who cares?? Ball!!! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious Floor Plans Dining Area Elegant Crown Molding Beautiful French Doors Breakfast Bars Expansive Garden Tubs Ceiling Fans Furnished Apartments Fully Equipped Kitchen Nine-Foot Ceilings Tiled Entry Way Patios/Balconies/Solariums Ample Closet Space Cozy Fireplaces Washer and Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Maintenance-Free Lifestyle Sparkling Swimming Pool Extraordinary Clubroom Exclusive E-Lounge Paw Spa Clothes Care Center 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Professional Management Covered Parking Recycling Available Central Location 24 Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Convenient Picnic Area w/ BBQ Grills Dog Park Pet Comfort Stations Effortless Parking Lush Landscaping Detached Garages Gated Entrance _____________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470509 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 US Highway 183 have any available units?
13140 US Highway 183 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13140 US Highway 183 have?
Some of 13140 US Highway 183's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 US Highway 183 currently offering any rent specials?
13140 US Highway 183 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 US Highway 183 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13140 US Highway 183 is pet friendly.
Does 13140 US Highway 183 offer parking?
Yes, 13140 US Highway 183 offers parking.
Does 13140 US Highway 183 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13140 US Highway 183 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 US Highway 183 have a pool?
Yes, 13140 US Highway 183 has a pool.
Does 13140 US Highway 183 have accessible units?
No, 13140 US Highway 183 does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 US Highway 183 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13140 US Highway 183 does not have units with dishwashers.

