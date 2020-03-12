All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1313 Cometa Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

1313 Cometa Street

1313 Cometa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Cometa Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Austin, TX. This modern home features hardwood flooring throughout the first floor with carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with updated appliances and has plenty of cabinet and counter-space. The master comes with dual vanity sinks and a huge shower. Home features a private yard, Cats and Dogs welcome! Washer and dryer included!
April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Cometa Street have any available units?
1313 Cometa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Cometa Street have?
Some of 1313 Cometa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Cometa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Cometa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Cometa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Cometa Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Cometa Street offer parking?
No, 1313 Cometa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Cometa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Cometa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Cometa Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Cometa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Cometa Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Cometa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Cometa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Cometa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
