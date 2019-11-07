All apartments in Austin
1313 Brian's Meadow Cove

1313 Brians Meadow Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Brians Meadow Cove, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
1313 Brian's Meadow Cove Available 07/01/19 BEAUTIFUL LARGE HOME IN EANES - Beautiful, large home in West Lake Hills/Rollingwood. Close to downtown, wonderfully updated with plenty of room and a spacious, open floor plan. The big master bedroom has an attached room which can be used as a gym, nursery, office, or den, and a large master bathroom with a big jetted tub, and large his and her closets.

Bedrooms two and three are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom, the fourth bedroom has its own en suite full bath.

Downstairs there is a study and separate den, a dining room, utility room, family room and a big eat in kitchen with, separate pantry, built in banquet, and huge island.

The beautiful shady yard has lots of trees, a big patio, and a hot tub!

Eanes schools, walk to Cedar Creek Elementary and Hill Country Middle.

(RLNE3112941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have any available units?
1313 Brian's Meadow Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have?
Some of 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Brian's Meadow Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove offer parking?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have a pool?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have accessible units?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Brian's Meadow Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
