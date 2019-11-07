Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym hot tub

1313 Brian's Meadow Cove Available 07/01/19 BEAUTIFUL LARGE HOME IN EANES - Beautiful, large home in West Lake Hills/Rollingwood. Close to downtown, wonderfully updated with plenty of room and a spacious, open floor plan. The big master bedroom has an attached room which can be used as a gym, nursery, office, or den, and a large master bathroom with a big jetted tub, and large his and her closets.



Bedrooms two and three are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom, the fourth bedroom has its own en suite full bath.



Downstairs there is a study and separate den, a dining room, utility room, family room and a big eat in kitchen with, separate pantry, built in banquet, and huge island.



The beautiful shady yard has lots of trees, a big patio, and a hot tub!



Eanes schools, walk to Cedar Creek Elementary and Hill Country Middle.



(RLNE3112941)