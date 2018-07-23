All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

1312 Dwyce Drive

1312 Dwyce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Dwyce Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
October Special - $8 application fees! Apply NOW!

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/hmToMHr-RbA **

Cozy 3bd/2ba home located in the Brentwood neighborhood. Features include a back patio, carport, and large fenced-in yard with shed for storage. Central air and full set of kitchen appliances. No Carpet! This is a great central location and close to everything!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bellaire Heights
YEAR BUILT: 1956

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Corner Lot, Covered Parking/Car Port, Fenced Yard (Full), Patio, Shed, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1312-dwyce-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Dwyce Drive have any available units?
1312 Dwyce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Dwyce Drive have?
Some of 1312 Dwyce Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Dwyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Dwyce Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Dwyce Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Dwyce Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Dwyce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Dwyce Drive does offer parking.
Does 1312 Dwyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Dwyce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Dwyce Drive have a pool?
No, 1312 Dwyce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Dwyce Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Dwyce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Dwyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Dwyce Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
