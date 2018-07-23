1312 Dwyce Drive

Amenities

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/hmToMHr-RbA **



Cozy 3bd/2ba home located in the Brentwood neighborhood. Features include a back patio, carport, and large fenced-in yard with shed for storage. Central air and full set of kitchen appliances. No Carpet! This is a great central location and close to everything!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Carport

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bellaire Heights

YEAR BUILT: 1956



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Great school district

- Lots of natural light



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

