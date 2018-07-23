1312 Dwyce Drive

Amenities
Cozy 3bd/2ba home located in the Brentwood neighborhood. Features include a back patio, carport, and large fenced-in yard with shed for storage. Central air and full set of kitchen appliances. No Carpet! This is a great central location and close to everything!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bellaire Heights
YEAR BUILT: 1956
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Corner Lot, Covered Parking/Car Port, Fenced Yard (Full), Patio, Shed, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)
