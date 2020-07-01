1311 Webberville Road

Amenities

*** Fall move-in special! $150 off first month's rent!!! ***



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East Austin area. The home has carpet throughout with the exception of hard surface flooring in the kitchen. Separate formal dining and fireplace in the living room make it perfect for guests. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Home is complete with private driveway and carport. Dogs and Cats are Ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.