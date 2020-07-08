All apartments in Austin
13105 Pollard Drive
13105 Pollard Drive

13105 Pollard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13105 Pollard Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hidden gem in the highly sought after Milwood neighborhood! Right by Palmer & McNeil, close to numerous shopping centers & restaurants. Updated appliances, faucets, light fixtures, cabinets, etc. Laminate wood flooring throughout, tile in bathrooms. Deck updated in 2016. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). Quick, easy online application process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 Pollard Drive have any available units?
13105 Pollard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13105 Pollard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13105 Pollard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 Pollard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive offer parking?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive have a pool?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive have accessible units?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13105 Pollard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13105 Pollard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

