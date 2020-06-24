Amenities

1310 Ridgehaven Dr | Classic 50's Style Home in Central Austin - Wonderful Central Austin home for rent - 3 bedroom 2 bath Approx 2043 sq.ft. 2 car carport Lovely one story home on a large double lot located in the Muller area. Wood flooring throughout. High Vaulted Ceilings and authentic decor. New paint inside and out. 3 good sized bedrooms and large formal living and dining room. Great Location - minutes to Downtown Austin Ready for Immediate Move In. Call Realtor to see. 512-784-7828



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3490634)