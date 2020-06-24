All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1310 Ridgehaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1310 Ridgehaven Dr
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

1310 Ridgehaven Dr

1310 Ridgehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1310 Ridgehaven Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
1310 Ridgehaven Dr | Classic 50's Style Home in Central Austin - Wonderful Central Austin home for rent - 3 bedroom 2 bath Approx 2043 sq.ft. 2 car carport Lovely one story home on a large double lot located in the Muller area. Wood flooring throughout. High Vaulted Ceilings and authentic decor. New paint inside and out. 3 good sized bedrooms and large formal living and dining room. Great Location - minutes to Downtown Austin Ready for Immediate Move In. Call Realtor to see. 512-784-7828

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3490634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have any available units?
1310 Ridgehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1310 Ridgehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Ridgehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Ridgehaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr offers parking.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Ridgehaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Ridgehaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin