131 Sandra Muraida Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

131 Sandra Muraida Way

131 Sandra Muraida Way · (512) 877-4008
Location

131 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
game room
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Yankees vs. RedSox. Lakers vs. Celtics. Man City vs. Man U. Madrid vs. Barcelona. Edward vs. Jacob. Tom vs. Jerry. Hatfield vs. McCoy. History has been filled with epic rivalries that span centuries, and grip our imagination. Living here, your world will be introduced to a new rivalry, and the war will be fought in your belly. Trader Joes vs. Whole Foods. If you are ready to enter this new tumultuous stage of vigorous in fighting, then come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Built-In Bookshelves

Quartz Countertops

Washer/Dryer

Tiled Flooring

Pool, Lake, and City Views

Floor to Ceiling Windows

ENERGY STAR ® Appliances

Balcony

In Home Surround Sound

Hardwood Flooring

Stainless Steel Appliances

10' Ceilings

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Green Certified

Game Room

Package Acceptance

Putting Green

Business Center

Controlled Access

Bicycle Storage

Demonstation Kitchen

Bocce Ball Court

Outdoor Kitchen

Grilling Area

Close to Public Transportation

Arcade

Concierge Services

Deck Parking

24-Hour Resident Lounge with Starbucks Coffee Machine

Additional Storage Available

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have any available units?
131 Sandra Muraida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have?
Some of 131 Sandra Muraida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Sandra Muraida Way currently offering any rent specials?
131 Sandra Muraida Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Sandra Muraida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Sandra Muraida Way is pet friendly.
Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way offer parking?
Yes, 131 Sandra Muraida Way does offer parking.
Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Sandra Muraida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have a pool?
Yes, 131 Sandra Muraida Way has a pool.
Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have accessible units?
Yes, 131 Sandra Muraida Way has accessible units.
Does 131 Sandra Muraida Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Sandra Muraida Way does not have units with dishwashers.
