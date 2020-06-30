All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

1309 Olander ST

1309 Olander Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Olander Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Step inside this newer updated corner lot with views of UT in the hot 78702. No carpet anywhere! Spacious with an extra bonus room off the garage and private courtyard/patio to grill and entertain. Full 2 car garage. Landscaping included. Newer downtown living at a fantastic rate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Olander ST have any available units?
1309 Olander ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Olander ST have?
Some of 1309 Olander ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Olander ST currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Olander ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Olander ST pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Olander ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1309 Olander ST offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Olander ST offers parking.
Does 1309 Olander ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Olander ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Olander ST have a pool?
No, 1309 Olander ST does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Olander ST have accessible units?
No, 1309 Olander ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Olander ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Olander ST does not have units with dishwashers.

