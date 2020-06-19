All apartments in Austin
1303 Newton ST

1303 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Newton Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for short-term or month-to-month lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Recently remodeled one bedroom unit in the heart of SoCo! Loads of windows to enjoy the natural daylight. Huge corner lot with plenty of shade and space to garden if desired. Walk JUST 1 block downhill to Jo's coffee, Amy's Ice Cream, and all the other exciting places on SoCo! Recent laminate floors and heating/cooling devices installed. Video tour at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oHuzs0fih8BihjYACyL3tENtlJEkEs8e.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Newton ST have any available units?
1303 Newton ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1303 Newton ST currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Newton ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Newton ST pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Newton ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1303 Newton ST offer parking?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Newton ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Newton ST have a pool?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Newton ST have accessible units?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Newton ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Newton ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Newton ST does not have units with air conditioning.
