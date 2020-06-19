1303 Newton ST

Amenities

Available for short-term or month-to-month lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Recently remodeled one bedroom unit in the heart of SoCo! Loads of windows to enjoy the natural daylight. Huge corner lot with plenty of shade and space to garden if desired. Walk JUST 1 block downhill to Jo's coffee, Amy's Ice Cream, and all the other exciting places on SoCo! Recent laminate floors and heating/cooling devices installed. Video tour at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oHuzs0fih8BihjYACyL3tENtlJEkEs8e.