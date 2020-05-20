Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13012 Tantivy Dr. Available 08/10/19 Well maintained one-story home in established neighborhood - Renovated kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Family room with high ceiling and gas log fireplace, Master bath with double sinks, garden tub, sep shower, and large walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom has a Murphy bed that will remain. Updated ceiling fans & fixtures. 2 car garage with opener.

Refrigerator can stay but is not maintained. Fenced in back yard with deck and mature trees. Community amenities. Round Rock ISD. Easy access to 183, Parmer Ln. Pets negotiable. Close to Apple, 183, Parmer Ln, shopping, restaurants and more.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, and credit score over 650. Monthly household income needs to be a minimum of 3 times the rent.



(RLNE2515916)