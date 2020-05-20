All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

13012 Tantivy Dr.

13012 Tantivy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13012 Tantivy Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13012 Tantivy Dr. Available 08/10/19 Well maintained one-story home in established neighborhood - Renovated kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Family room with high ceiling and gas log fireplace, Master bath with double sinks, garden tub, sep shower, and large walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom has a Murphy bed that will remain. Updated ceiling fans & fixtures. 2 car garage with opener.
Refrigerator can stay but is not maintained. Fenced in back yard with deck and mature trees. Community amenities. Round Rock ISD. Easy access to 183, Parmer Ln. Pets negotiable. Close to Apple, 183, Parmer Ln, shopping, restaurants and more.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, and credit score over 650. Monthly household income needs to be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

(RLNE2515916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have any available units?
13012 Tantivy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have?
Some of 13012 Tantivy Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 Tantivy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13012 Tantivy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 Tantivy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13012 Tantivy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13012 Tantivy Dr. offers parking.
Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13012 Tantivy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13012 Tantivy Dr. has a pool.
Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13012 Tantivy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 Tantivy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 Tantivy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
