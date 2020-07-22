All apartments in Austin
1301 Shannon Oaks TRL

1301 Shannon Oaks Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Shannon Oaks Trail, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EANES ISD / WESTLAKE - GREAT LOCATION - WESTLAKE, 360, EASY ACCESS TO BARTON CREEK MALL. CORNER LOT, OPEN SPACIOUS LIVING / DINING / KITCHEN. SPACIOUS MASTER BED WITH FULL BATH. PATIO AREA FENCED BACK YARD.

(RLNE5222545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have any available units?
1301 Shannon Oaks TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Shannon Oaks TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL offer parking?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have a pool?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have accessible units?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Shannon Oaks TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
