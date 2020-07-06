All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

13005 Staton Drive

13005 Staton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13005 Staton Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in Scoffield Farms! - Cute home with lots of natural light! Walk to elementary or middle schools! Close to Parmer, 183, 35 and Mopac! Easy access to hospital, grocery stores, and bus lines! This home features:

Real Oak Floors!
W/D included!
Fenced backyard!
Vaulted ceiling in living area and master!
Fireplace!
2 car garage!
Gas cooking!
Double pane windows and newer AC for maximum energy efficiency!

Email or call Cheyenne at 512.326.2722.
Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com

(RLNE4367181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 Staton Drive have any available units?
13005 Staton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13005 Staton Drive have?
Some of 13005 Staton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 Staton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13005 Staton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 Staton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13005 Staton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13005 Staton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13005 Staton Drive offers parking.
Does 13005 Staton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 Staton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 Staton Drive have a pool?
No, 13005 Staton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13005 Staton Drive have accessible units?
No, 13005 Staton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 Staton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 Staton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

