13005 Staton Drive

Cute house in Scoffield Farms! - Cute home with lots of natural light! Walk to elementary or middle schools! Close to Parmer, 183, 35 and Mopac! Easy access to hospital, grocery stores, and bus lines! This home features:



Real Oak Floors!

W/D included!

Fenced backyard!

Vaulted ceiling in living area and master!

Fireplace!

2 car garage!

Gas cooking!

Double pane windows and newer AC for maximum energy efficiency!



Email or call Cheyenne at 512.326.2722.

Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com



