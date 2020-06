Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Large 4 bedroom 1 story on culdesac in NW Austin's Hunters Chase! Just updated with fresh paint, resurfaced countertops in kitchen, new cabinets, vanities and fixtures in baths, many light fixtures updated throughout! Stained concrete floors throughout - no carpet! Available for immediate move-in upon approved application. Award-winning RRISD schools, short walk or bike to park, pool and tennis courts! East access to 183 and Parmer tech corridors!