1300 Tillerfield Trail

Beautiful South Austin home, located close to work & shopping areas. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living areas, perfect for entertaining. Access to I-35 is nearby as well as very close to Southpark Meadows Shopping areas. Home is on a corner lot and features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator with bottom freezer.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Slaughter Creek

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautiful Kitchen SS Appliances w/ Island

- Clean, HOA community

- Open floor plan with lots of natural light

- Easy access to I-35 & other entertainment



PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



