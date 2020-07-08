All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1300 Tillerfield Trail

1300 Tillerfield Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Tillerfield Trail, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/WT88hSJM6b0 **

Beautiful South Austin home, located close to work & shopping areas. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living areas, perfect for entertaining. Access to I-35 is nearby as well as very close to Southpark Meadows Shopping areas. Home is on a corner lot and features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of first floor. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator with bottom freezer.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Slaughter Creek
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Beautiful Kitchen SS Appliances w/ Island
- Clean, HOA community
- Open floor plan with lots of natural light
- Easy access to I-35 & other entertainment

PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Dining Room, Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), W/D Hookups, Patio, Garage Opener, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floor, Garage (2 car), Forced Air Heating, Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave (built-in), Sprinklers (Auto), Living Room, Dishwasher, Laundry on-site, Family Room, Hot Tub, HOA Community, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1300-tillerfield-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

