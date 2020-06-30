All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

12913 Meehan Drive

12913 Meehan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12913 Meehan Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143935

Amazing Scofield Farms 3 bed 2 bath available now! This house is cozy with a fireplace, newer stainless steel appliances, and great sized backyard with trees for shade cover. Central location to anywhere in Austin. Domain only minutes away! Come see it be
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans throughout,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Meehan Drive have any available units?
12913 Meehan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12913 Meehan Drive have?
Some of 12913 Meehan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Meehan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Meehan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Meehan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12913 Meehan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12913 Meehan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Meehan Drive offers parking.
Does 12913 Meehan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Meehan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Meehan Drive have a pool?
No, 12913 Meehan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Meehan Drive have accessible units?
No, 12913 Meehan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Meehan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 Meehan Drive has units with dishwashers.

