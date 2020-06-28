12911 Garfield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milwood subdivision - $1650 per month - Charming Milwood home with lots of upgrades! Recent hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms, updated baths, fireplace with travertine tiles, vaulted ceiling, stainless GE Profile 5-burner range & dishwasher, breakfast bar, recent A/C unit, furnace, hot water heater. Wood deck with pergola, sprinkler system, private back yard. Zoned to Jollyville Elementary, Canyon Vista M.S., & Westwood High School!



For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.



Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!



There is no cost to you for having us help you find a place.



Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



(RLNE3445724)