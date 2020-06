Amenities

One story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home near IBM, Apple, the Domain and near St David's North Medical Center. The home is move in ready with many updates to include the remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, updated bathrooms with new bathtub, and walk in shower in the master bathroom, Wood and tile except in the bedrooms. Nice tree covered backyard with extra patio space for entertaining or relaxing. Move in Special No Pet Deposit!!!